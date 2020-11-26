Michael Jordan is one of the most iconic athletes of all-time and it has everything to do with success out on the basketball court. With six championships to his name, it is well-known at this point that MJ is the greatest basketball player of all-time. He was nothing short of dominant and culturally, he was a larger than life figure who was able to inspire an entire generation of basketball players. The Bulls legend also had an iconic sneaker line that led to some popular models, including the Air Jordan 6, which he won his first title in.

Now, a game-worn Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" from the 1991 NBA Finals, Game 4 to be exact, is going up for auction through Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions. The sneaker will be part of the "A Century of Champions" collection which also contains an Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" and various other MJ-related items. The Air Jordan 6, however, is easily the biggest draw here as some believe it could sell for close to $750,000. Of course, this is a major historical item in the world of basketball, and there will certainly be someone willing to shell out the big bucks.

Let us know how much you would pay for something like this, in the comments below.

Image via Sotheby's

Image via Sotheby's