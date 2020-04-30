If you have been watching ESPN's "The Last Dance," then you know all about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship. Without Pippen, Michael Jordan wasn't able to win any championships and for the longest time, Pippen was considered to be one of the greatest Robin-type players ever. Pippen and Jordan will forever be a dynamic duo that will stand the test of time as the greatest ever. Despite this, it appears as though Jordan's agent David Dalk isn't a fan of Scottie. In a recent interview, Falk went so far as to say that Pippen is jealous of MJ.

“Pippen has a certain level of jealousy towards Michael. He has said recently many times he thinks LeBron’s a better player,” Falk said. “Now, if you’re Scottie Pippen, and Michael Jordan made your career, completely made your career; even if you think that, keep it to yourself.”

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Falk also went on to say that Pippen wasn't a good competitor and that he lacked the desire to win like Jordan did.

“Scottie’s problem, as the documentary points out in so many different places after the episodes you’ve seen, is that he wasn’t a great competitor,” Falk explained. “There were times for silly reasons. The migraine; you think that Michael Jordan [would do that] unless he had his leg amputated? Scottie didn’t play part of that game because he had a headache.”

It's unclear why Falk has these feelings towards Pippen although they are pretty strong assertions to make. After all, Pippen is a Hall Of Fame player that facilitated Michael Jordan's ascent to becoming the greatest basketball player ever. That has to count for something.

