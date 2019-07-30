Well known tattoo artist Steve Butcher recently shared a glimpse of his latest masterpiece, featuring two of the most legendary dunkers in NBA history - Michael Jordan and Vince Carter.

According to Butcher, the VC and MJ tattoos he completed are part of a larger "Dunk Sleeve," that will feature some of the most memorable Dunk Contest moments. As of now, the sleeve includes an incredibly detailed version of Jordan's 1988 one-handed reverse dunk and an equally realistic rendition of Carter's 360 windmill from the iconic 2000 contest.

Check out the ink in the IG post embedded below.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Butcher unleashed a jaw-dropping, photorealistic tattoo. In fact, Butcher is responsible for a plethora of life-like NBA tattoos, including the unforgettable LeBron James x Dwyane Wade artwork and Kobe's infamous dunk over Dwight Howard, as well as other tats inspired by Paul Pierce, JR Smith and Steph Curry.

Head over to Butcher's IG profile @SteveButcherTattoos for a look at some of his latest pieces.