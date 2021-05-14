In just a couple of months from now, Space Jam: A New Legacy will finally be available to the masses. The follow-up to the original Space Jam will star LeBron James and there are going to be a ton of celebrity cast members, including Don Cheadle. Cheadle is an acclaimed actor and he is certainly suited to a big Hollywood number like this one. Meanwhile, LeBron will get to be the main star of a film for the first time in his career, and many are eager to see how well he does.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Cheadle got to talk about the new movie and whether or not it references the original. As he explains, Michael Jordan will actually be in this movie although his role won't be what fans are expecting.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Michael Jordan is in the movie,” the actor said. “But not in the way you’d expect it.” This seems to indicate that his cameo will be quite unique, and we're really not quite sure what to make of it. The concept of the new Space Jam is convoluted enough as is, so it only makes sense that they would reinvent the wheel for a simple cameo.

Either way, this movie is generating some excitement, and it will be fun to see whether or not it was worth the wait.