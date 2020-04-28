Arguably one of the most riveting sports documentaries of all time, Michael Jordan's The Last Dance has been a highlight of the quarantine. Updated weekly, four episodes of the series have aired and it has people remembering why Jordan is considered the greatest player to ever step on a basketball court.

While the next two parts of the documentary are only set to air next week, a preview from Episode 5 shows us what to expect.

As Complex points out, MJ loved playing at Madison Square Garden so, when he was stepping on the arena's hardwood for his final game against the Knicks on March 8, 1998, he brought out a special pair of sneakers for the occasion.



Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images -- Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls jogs up court wearing his original Nike sneakers against the New York Knicks during his final game at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 1998

Instead of playing in his signature Air Jordan 13 from that season, Jordan wore a pair of "Chicago" 1s. However, they weren't a pair of retros. As reported by NBC’s Ahmad Rashad before tip-off, the legendary hooper was wearing a pair that was actually made in 1985 when the sneaker made its debut.

He was having a great game, as always, but because of his choice, he was forced to play through a lot of pain.

"By halftime my feet are bleeding," says MJ in a new clip from Episode 5. "But I’m having a good game, I didn’t want to take them off."

Winning the game and finishing with 42 points, Michael Jordan couldn't wait to take his shoes off, noting that his socks were drenched in blood.

Watch the clip below and be sure to tune in this weekend.

