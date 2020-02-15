Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have paid tribute to some of his greatest on-court rivals over the years by releasing special edition colorways of his Air Jordan signature shoes. For instance, there have been Air Jordan 1s designed in honor of the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, as well as an Air Jordan 8 inspired by the three Western Conference squads that Jordan and the Bulls defeated en route to their first three-peat.

The latest Air Jordan silhouette to reference MJ's greatest rivals is the Air Jordan 2 - and it is arguably the wildest colorway to date.

As seen in the images first shared by sneaker source @Upcycle.sneaks, the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 features a wide range of materials, including quilted and patent leather, as well as suede and mesh. The mismatched design consists of red, gold and purple on the left shoe, while green, blue and orange combine on the right.

Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed which teams and players inspired the design, but you can clearly point out elements taken from the Blazers, Celtics, Knicks and Lakers. According to Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are expected to launch on March 5th.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images