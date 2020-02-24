Michael Jordan was among the many NBA legends past and present who gathered at Staples Center on Monday to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. As part of today's memorial service, Jordan also delivered an emotional, tear-jerking speech complete with a perfectly timed moment of comedic relief.

As seen in the video clip embedded below, Jordan drew a much-needed laugh from the crowd as he made reference to the viral "Crying Jordan" meme while wiping away his tears on stage in front of 20,000+ people.

Elsewhere during his time on the mic, Jordan recalled some of his fondest memories of Kobe, including the time he ran into the Black Mamba while going to visit Phil Jackson in Los Angeles nearly two decades ago.

“I’m in a suit, and the first thing Kobe said was, ‘Did you bring your shoes?’” Jordan recalled (H/T New York Daily News). “That’s what I loved about the kid, absolutely loved about the kid. No matter where he saw me, it was a challenge." “I admired him because of his passion," Jordan added. “You rarely see someone who’s looking and trying to improve each and every day. Not just in sports but as a parent, as a husband. I am inspired by what he’s done and what he shared with Vanessa and with his kids.”

MJ, who described Kobe as a little brother, added, “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. Please rest in peace little brother.” You can watch footage of his speech in the tweet embedded below.