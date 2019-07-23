For months now, sports fans and sneakerheads were waiting patiently to find out which company Zion Williamson would sign his first shoe deal with. At first, it seemed as though Nike and Puma were the frontrunners but in the end, Williamson announced today that he would be joining Jordan Brand as their latest athlete. Williamson helps to fill a void left by Kawhi Leonard who left Jumpman to pursue a deal with New Balance. As you can imagine, Zion was ecstatic about his new deal and can't wait to get started.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Jordan himself recently commented on Zion's decision and explained just how happy he is to have the Duke star on board.

“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," Jordan said. "He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do."