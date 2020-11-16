Ever since last week, fans have been awaiting a trade involving Russell Westbrook. It was revealed that the superstar point guard no longer wants to play for the Houston Rockets and that he would prefer to be traded prior to the beginning of the season. So far, reports indicate that trade talks have been slow to develop as there are very few teams who are willing to pick up Westbrook's massive contract.

The one team that does seem to be in contention for Russ, however, is the Charlotte Hornets who are run by Michael Jordan. Russ and Jordan have a business relationship as Westbrook is currently signed to Jumpman. With this in mind, Westbrook has been theorized to be the perfect player in Charlotte, and now, reports suggest Jordan is working tirelessly to make it happen. According to Bleacher Report, MJ wants the trade to happen, but he is refusing to give up the third overall pick in the draft.

There are some big-name draft picks in this latest class and Jordan could have a shot at getting a player like James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, or LaMelo Ball. These are some talented players and giving up a shot at them for Westbrook could prove to be a massive risk.

While you all wait for a deal to get done, check out our list of teams who could be contenders for the Westbrook sweepstakes. Also, stay tuned for more information from the NBA world as we will be sure to bring it to you.

