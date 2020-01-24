Ever since LeBron James was in high school, he has been compared to Michael Jordan. When he first entered the league, there were people who thought he could never live up to the hype, simply because the hype was too high. After 17 seasons, it's clear that the hype was warranted as LeBron has three championships and is about to become the third-highest scorer in NBA history. LeBron has passed Jordan in numerous categories and continues to forge his legacy.

As of right now, Jordan is in Paris to watch his Charlotte Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. He was recently asked about the LeBron comparisons and gave a diplomatic answer. As Jordan explains, the two played in very different time periods so it's hard to compare their accomplisments.

“We play in different eras. He’s one of the best players in the world,” Jordan said. “It’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras. … I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so.”

The greatest of all-time debate will always be relevant, especially in the context of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Fans can't seem to make up their mind as to who is better. At the end of the day, these debates are purely based on preference. Both players are great and that's really all that matters.