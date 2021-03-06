When LaMelo Ball was drafted into the NBA just a few months ago, some were worried about how he would fit in with the rest of the league. After spending time overseas, there were no guarantees that Ball would be an immediate star but so far, he has proved his doubters wrong. Melo is easily one of the most dynamic players in the NBA right now and if the season were to end today, he would be a lock for the Rookie of the Year trophy.

Of course, LaMelo's boss is none other than Michael Jordan who owns the Charlotte Hornets. While speaking to reporters recently, Jordan offered up some high praise for Ball stating that the young star has exceeded expectations and that he's been a key reason for the Hornets' development on the court.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

“I think Melo has adjusted to the NBA game better than any of us ever thought this early in his career,” Jordan said. “He has exceeded our expectations so far this season.

It's rare that Jordan gives out praise like this, so it's great to see Ball be the recipient given all of the doubters he had early on. His career is looking extremely promising and with MJ's guidance, LaMelo has superstar potential.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

