When it comes to sneakers, there is no denying who some of the biggest players are in that space. Jordan Brand, Nike, and Adidas all tend to dominate the basketball shoe market, with each brand having its own roster of athletes. Most of these athletes are with Nike, while companies like Adidas and Under Armour are able to get their own talent on board. As for Jordan Brand, well, the selling power of Michael Jordan is really all you need.

Thanks to a new report from Forbes, we now know who the top 14 sneaker earners were for the past year. As you would come to expect, Michael Jordan completely eviscerated the competition as he raked in $130 million from sneakers alone. LeBron was a distant second place as he made $32 million.

From there, the list sees the earnings get lower and lower, with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Kobe Bryant rounding out the top 5. Interestingly, Zion Williamson also made the list, taking up the 7th spot thanks to his brand new deal with Jordan Brand.

Last on the list was sneaker anarchist Klay Thompson who made $9 million with Anta, a company Klay still gets roasted for to this day. Thompson gets the last laugh though as he's one of the few NBA players privileged enough to have their own sneaker.

