ESPN Films and Netflix's highly anticipated 10-part docu-series chronicling the rise of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls may be releasing sooner than expected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The series, titled "The Last Dance," was originally set to debut in June but fans are calling for the footage to drop immediately before everyone loses their minds.

As seen in the screenshot embedded below, commercials airing on ESPN now list the documentary as "COMING SOON" rather than "Coming in June," sparking hope that MJ and the '90s Bulls will come to our rescue.

That's no guarantee that the plans have changed, but it's enough to bring basketball fans something to look forward to in these trying times. According to ESPN Media Zone, here's what we can expect from the 10-part series:

"Directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”) and produced by Mike Tollin, the anthology will examine the simultaneous rise of Jordan and the NBA during those years." "Anchored by more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance” will have the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, as well as dozens of other luminaries from basketball and beyond."

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for updates regarding the premiere date.