Today was extremely important for the NBA as it was a day that could have massive implications on how the rest of the season goes down. Last night, there were discussions among the players that about whether or not the season should continue in light of everything that has gone down in the United States as of late. Racial injustice continues to plague the country and players are feeling fed up and hopeless. After a night to think things through, the players opted to continue the season and today, they met with team owners to discuss a path forward.

According to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the meeting featured some mediation from the likes of Michael Jordan, who acted as a liaison between the players and the owners. Jordan wanted the other owners to understand the players' perspective, especially as a black man in America. Meanwhile, LeBron was the last person to jump on the call, where he asked the owners to be proactive with their efforts.

Based on the reports following the call, it seems like the players are hoping for owners to enact significant changes that will have an effect at the legislative level. This is a massive moment in NBA history and the players want to feel like their concerns are being heard.

With legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James leading the way, the NBA is certainly in good hands.