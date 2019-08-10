Michael Jackson's nephew, TJ Jackson, has filed for legal guardianship of Michael's 17-year-old son, Prince Michael Jackson II. Prince, also known as Blanket, will turn 18 in February and will then no longer require TJ's guardianship. In the meantime, according to the court documents obtained by The Blast, TJ will be "responsible for providing for food, clothing, shelter, education, and all the medical and dental needs of the child." TJ will have the option to extend guardianship if he chooses, but he has not made any request for that as of now.

Michael's mother, Katherine, had custody of the Jackson children until she relinquished it in 2012. Katherine shared that Prince has "no relationship with his biological mother", whom Michael used as a surrogate and did not develop a relationship with either.

Blanket Jackson keeps a rather low profile, unlike his sister, Paris. He was last notably spotted at his older brother, Prince's graduation from Loyola Marymount University in May. Older Prince shared a heartwarming series of photos from the event, showing him surrounded by family members, including Blanket and TJ. We hope the good spirits continue in the Jackson family and that the late icon's children are in good hands.