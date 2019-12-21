mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Michael Jackson's Estate & Disney Reach Settlement Over Copyright Infringement

  December 21, 2019 00:36
The trio have privately reached a deal.

Michael Jackson's estate "vigorously" went after ABC and Disney after the networks released The Last Days of Michael Jackson, a two-hour special that detailed the life and career of the late singer. Michael's team accused the two networks of a total of 30 copyright infringements when they unlawfully used songs such as "Billie Jean," "Bad," and music videos such as "Thriller," "Black or White" and more without the authorization of Michael's team. Disney and ABC responded to the lawsuit claiming it was “fair use” doctrine.


“Disney’s conduct here was particularly surprising given that it has no tolerance for anyone using its copyrighted material in even the most trivial of manners,” the estate previously stated. “Can you imagine using Disney’s intellectual property—like Mickey Mouse, CinderellaStar WarsThe AvengersToy Story, and so many other works—without asking Disney’s permission or getting a license?

After months of back and forth, Variety now reports that Michael's estate, ABC and Disney have all reached an agreement. “The dispute with Disney has been amicably resolved,” Howard Weitzman, attorney for the Jackson estate, told the publication. There's been no further details on just what the settlement entails and if there was a monetary value attached to the deal. 

