Dave Chappelle's latest Netflix special seemingly ruffled feathers, once again. Ever since his return to comedy, Chappelle comedic routine has included several contentious takes on pertinent issues in America. Yesterday, he released Sticks & Stones, his latest stand-up special on Netflix, yesterday. The rapper addressed things such as the #MeToo movement, the LGBTQ community, and cancel culture, namely when it relates to Michael Jackson and R. Kelly. Although he admitted the Pied Piper was likely guilty, he seemed to think otherwise about the King Of Pop.

Now, the accusers in Leaving Neverland have stepped forward with their own response to Dave Chappelle's statements. Safechuck issued a statement via TMZ slamming Chappelle's comments and expressing disappointment about how he addressed sexual abuse survivors. "I'm heartbroken for all those children who look to see how they will be received when they finally find the courage to speak out about their sexual abuse. I just want to reach out to other survivors and let them know that we can't let this type of behavior silence us. Together we are strong," he said.

Robson, whose allegations have been questioned since the jump, seemingly brushed off Chappelle's comments. "He can say whatever he wants. It reveals him, not us," he said.

Robson's lawyer, Vince Finaldi, accused Chappelle of using the bit to "resurrect his career" which is ironic since his own client has been accused of the same thing."Although Mr. Chappelle is entitled to his opinions, however misinformed they may be, it’s unfortunate that he has chosen to use his platform to shame sexual abuse victims, and spread his ignorance of sexual abuse and the way it is perpetrated upon children, in an attempt to resurrect his career," Finaldi added to Robson's initial comments before suggesting that Chappelle should take note from Hannibal Buress.

"Mr. Chappelle should look to fellow comedian Hannibal Buress, who instead used his platform as a mode of social change, by addressing the injustice of Bill Cosby’s alleged sexual abuse of many women head on when no other comedian would, as an example of positive work done from a place of intestinal fortitude," he concluded.