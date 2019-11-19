At the top of the year, the world was once again confronted with the scandalous accusations of child molestation surrounding the late music icon Michael Jackson. HBO network's Leaving Neverland documentary featuring new accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck was a detailed exploration of their heinous allegations against the singer, and it's being reported by the Associated Press that lawsuits against Jackson may be restored.



Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

On Monday, AP reports that both Robson and Safechuck were in a Los Angeles courtroom when they learned that lawsuits they filed "against two corporate entities that Jackson owned should be reconsidered by the trial court that dismissed them in 2017." The Jackson estate will not be listed as a defendant, however, MJJ Productions, Inc. and MJJ Ventures, Inc. will.

Howard L. Weitzman, the attorney for the Jackson estate, issued the following statement: “This new law extends the time for genuine victims of abuse to file legal claims. The appellate court’s tentative ruling is not on the merits of Robson and Safechuck’s allegations and the court in no way said that these cases will go to trial. Neither does it reverse the 2015 rulings dismissing Robson and Safechuck’s claims against the estate, which are final and no longer subject to any appeals. We are confident that the claims against Michael Jackson’s corporate entities will, once again, be dismissed as has happened before."

Meanwhile, a TMZ cameraman caught up with Safechuck and Robson at the courthouse and the pair seemed enthusiastic about the outcome and are hopeful that they'll go to trial. The men were with their attorneys, one of which said that he's confident survivors of child abuse will step forward to support Safechuck and Robson in the future. Watch the clip below.