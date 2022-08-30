Michael Jackson allegedly used 19 fake IDs to acquire drugs prior to his death according to a new documentary from TMZ investigating the passing of the legendary singer. TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson is set to air on Fox, next month.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Orlando Martinez, who is interviewed in the film, says that he believes Jackson's death to have been "inevitable."

“Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them,” Martinez explains. “All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”



Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harry Glassman, says that Jackson would go "doctor shopping" in order to get access to various drugs.

“The way that Michael went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Glassman claims. “Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community.”

Ed Winter, the assistant chief coroner for LA County, says that Jackson had been taking propofol in “Gatorade”-size bottles before his death.

Conrad Murray, Jackson's personal physician, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 for administering the propofol that led to his death but places the blame on the medical community as a whole.

“Michael Jackson was a drug addict and he was a master at manipulation because I was manipulated by Michael,” Murray says in the doc. “I did not enable him at any time in his addiction.”

Jackson, who died in 2009, would have turned 64 on Monday.

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson is scheduled to premiere on Fox on Tuesday, September 6, at 8:00 PM, ET.

