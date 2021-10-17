It’s been over a decade since Michael Jackson tragically passed away, but memorabilia from the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s life is still earning a pretty penny. According to TMZ, the late artist’s passport application from the 90’s has been listed for sale for tens of thousands of dollars.

Apparently, Jackson lost his passport back in the day, and had to fill out an application for a replacement, which has been listed for sale at Moments in Time.

The form also comes with four polaroid photos, showing the late star rocking what appears to be a turtleneck white blouse, complete with scalloped detailing and his signature curls cascading down to his shoulders.

Perhaps the coolest part of the Passport application would have to be Jackson’s signature, which stretches far beyond the box that it’s supposed to be limited to – his larger-than-life persona even shone through in his writing.

Jackson listed his occupation as “entertainer” on the form, which looks to be in excellent shape for something so old As TMZ points out, that’s likely why the piece has received a hefty price tag of $75,000. If you’re an MJ super fan with cash to spare, it might be a cool piece to add to your collection, but no average Joe is likely to splurge for a Passport app.

Earlier this month we wrote a story on Jackson’s son, Prince’s response to recent comparisons between his father and Drake.

“I mean everybody has their own definition of great, and all respect to Drake everything that he does. But what my father and my family accomplished, in the time that they did it, is very unlikely never to be matched again,” Prince said.

What would you be willing to pay for Michael Jackson’s Passport application? Let us know in the comments.

