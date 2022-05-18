After being re-released in 2001 and 2008, Michael Jackson’s Thriller is set to be reissued for the third time following its 40-year anniversary. According to Sony and the Michael Jackson Estate, the album will be sold in a double-disc format including a copy of the original album and one of unreleased songs that failed to make the album.

This announcement came not too long after MJ the Musical received 10 Tony nominations for its continued Broadway success. Led by actor Miles Frost, the musical highlights the life and career of Michael Jackson.

Being known as the top-selling album of all time with over 100 million copies sold worldwide, Thriller shattered expectations as it won 8 Grammys at the 1984 award show including Record of the Year, Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and Album of the Year. In addition to its record-breaking Grammy success, Thriller has gone on to spend over 500 weeks on Billboards’s 200 list, making it only the 12th album to ever do so.

The album was one of Jackson’s first after leaving Motown Records, where he spent the majority of his early career, in 1975 for Epic Records. Here, Jackson went on to release other hit albums such as “Off the Walls” and “Bad” in addition to a plethora of others.

For those in the United States, the album is set to be released in an alternate album cover at Target while those shopping at Walmart can purchase a limited commemorative 40th-anniversary slip mat.

