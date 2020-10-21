Leaving Neverland put a renewed spotlight on allegations that have lingered for decades about Michael Jackson. James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were the focus of the docuseries, both shared their accounts of what happened over the years but at the top of 2020, California Governor Gavin Newsom made a landmark decision to extend the statute of limitations.

Safechuck filed a suit against Michael Jackson's companies over the alleged abuse, though a judge tossed it out, according to TMZ. Safechuck sued MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures Inc. claiming Michael Jackson abused him as a child on set as a child. The judge determined that Safechuck and his team presented no new facts that suggest MJ's companies are responsible for any wrongdoings.

Safechuck argued that the top bosses at both companies should have had a responsibility to monitor Michael Jackson's behavior at the time. The judge, however, said that MJ was the sole shareholder so there wasn't anyone there who can technically tell him what to do. Safechuck did argue that the companies served as parental-type roles and had a responsibility to protect him, especially since he was a child.

The judge didn't budge and evidently, dismissed the case due to a lack of evidence and facts to back the allegations. Safechuck can appeal the decision if he wants to.

