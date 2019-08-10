Ezekiel Elliott has been one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past couple of seasons and now, he's looking to get his money. Zeke still has two years left on his rookie contract but as of right now, he's holding out for a new contract. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't budging right now so it's been a bit of a struggle as far as negotiations go. Now that preseason has started, Cowboys fans are getting antsy when it comes to their star running back and with good reason.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin talked about the situation and claimed the Cowboys, including Jerry Jones, are in big trouble without Zeke.

"I know for a fact before Jerry Jones leaves time and go to eternity, he wants to drink the sweet nectar of a championship again. And, that nectar he will not partake in without Ezekiel Elliott," Irvin said. "You may win games. You may sell tickets. And, you may make some money. But that nectar, you will not drink without Ezekiel Elliott."

Irvin understands better than anyone what it's like to be a player who wants to get paid and as he explained, the players don't have very much leverage. He's been extremely complimentary of Elliott over the past few weeks and will most likely continue to show the running back support until he finally gets what he wants.