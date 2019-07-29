Ezekiel Elliott is one of the best running backs in the NFL and he wants to be paid like it. Just last week, it was revealed that Elliott wasn't at training camp and that he has been holding out until he gets more money. This decision has garnered some widespread criticism from football analysts, while fellow players are applauding the running back for standing up for himself and knowing his worth. Regardless of how you feel about Zeke's decision, there is no denying that this is a tricky situation for the Dallas Cowboys who run the majority of their offense through Elliott.

Former Cowboys player Michael Irving has been one of the people on Zeke's side and today, he went on First Take to debate Stephen A. Smith about Elliott's holdout. Smith is on the side of the executives here, saying that Elliott should just play since he's hurting his team. Irvin strongly disagrees with this assessment and got so angry at Smith, that he stood up and started shouting.

Essentially, Irvin takes issue with people who praise the owners for exercising the business side of football but then trash the players for trying to do the same thing. The Cowboys legend finds this dichotomy pretty hypocritical and as a former player, it's not all that surprising he feels this way.

It will be interesting to see how Elliott's situation plays out as we approach the beginning of the season. It would be a shame for Cowboys fans if he sees the same fate as Le'Veon Bell.