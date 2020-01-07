These past few days have been pretty exciting for Dallas Cowboys fans. After missing the playoffs, fans were anticipating the firing of head coach Jason Garrett, who has been with the team for 10 years. Over the weekend, Garrett's firing became official and the team's quest for a new head coach had begun. A couple of interviews later, the Cowboys decided to hire former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Michael Irvin has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Cowboys and was good friends with Garrett. During a recent interview with TMZ, Irvin spoke about his feelings towards the Cowboys' decision and whether or not McCarthy can make the team better. Instead of getting down on the Cowboys, he propped them up by comparing them to the Golden State Warriors.