Michael Dion & Rick Ross Asks "Can You Hear Me Now?"

Aron A.
October 09, 2021 16:32
Can You Hear Me Now?
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross

Michael Dion & Rick Ross connect for a banger.


We're still waiting on the highly anticipated studio album from Rick RossRicher Than I Ever Been. He's been teasing the project since facing off against 2 Chainz in Verzuz in 2020, though it's faced several delays. Thankfully, Ross hasn't been keeping everyone high-and-dry in the lead up to its release as he's been dishing out some excellent guest features.

This week, the rapper teamed up with Michael Dion for their new collaboration, "Can You Hear Me Now?" With lush production backing the two, they detail romance and heartbreak while Ross paints a vivid picture of his luxurious lifestyle on wax.

Ross' recent feature spree since the top of September includes collaborations alongside Drake, Lil Wayne, Kent Jones, Kodie Shane, and Anthony Hamilton.

Check out "Can You Hear Me Now" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Spotted you on the beach
She the baddest on Collins
Makin' love in my Phantom
All the things she would holla

Michael Dion
