Although he is well known for his role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Michael Constantine has a resumé that spans six decades. The beloved 94-year-old actor has been featured in at least 100 films and television series, and on Wednesday (September 8), it was announced that he had died. Fans have taken to social media to share their condolences of a life well lived and a career well played. While the news of his death arrived this week, it has been shared that Constantine passed on August 31.

The actor was hailed for his portrayal of Gus in the Greek Wedding film franchise that spilled over into TV for a brief moment, but that was just the tip of the iceberg of his credits.



Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

Constantine has been featured in other films like Thinner, Deadfall, The Juror, and My Life; and he has also acted in television shows including The Twilight Zone, Perry Mason, MaccGyver, The Untouchables, The Odd Couple, Law & Order, The Fugitive, Gunsmoke, Fantasy Island, and many more.

Nia Vardalos, the actress who portrayed Constantine's daughter in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, offered a tribute on social media. "Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. [Greece flag emoji]."

We offer our condolences to Michael Constantine's loved ones. Read through a few posts below.

