Michael Cohen is in part to blame for everything going on with the Trump administration but he seems to be trying to rectify his public name by exposing some dark moments during his time with DJT. Apparently, there was a point when Trump had made lewd comments towards Michael Cohen's teen daughter. However, Cohen didn't do a thing about it.

In a recent interview on The View, Michael Cohen divulged on his thoughts about Trump's apparent predatory comments towards his 15-year-old daughter. Apparently, Trump inquired about when she "got so hot" after telling Cohen to check out that "piece of ass." Though Cohen informed Trump that was his kid, he didn't, however, do much else.

"I have to refer back to my daughter when she talks about Stockholm Syndrome. I knew it was wrong. Under any other circumstances, I wouldn't have allowed anyone to speak about her that way. But I was part of the cult. I was a big part of the cult and there really was no wrong that he could do even though I knew it was wrong. I don't have an answer," he said.

After he was pressed to reveal what he'd say to Trump if he had the chance, Cohen said that he wished that he had slapped Trump upside the head. "I wouldn't have liked to said it. I would've liked to smack him across the side of his head," he responded.

But ya didn't, Mike. Check the clip out below. What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comments.