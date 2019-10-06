Michael Christmas Shares "Baggy Eyes 2"

Following up on last year's Role Model effort along with 2016's first Baggy Eyes installation, Michael Christmas touches down with his latest Baggy Eyes 2 output.

The new effort comes outfitted with eight tracks total and Christmas brings in additional vocals from Innanet James, Joseph Chilliams, Big Grimp, and Trinidad Jame$ while production work comes courtesy of names that include Thelonius Martin and Tedd Boyd.

Yet again, the rapper proves himself to be one of the more promising talents claiming stake in his hometown and surrounding areas. Get into the new effort down below and sound off with your thoughts.