Michael Christmas & Luke Bar$ "Rule The World"

Michael Christmas's Hiding project is a refreshing surprise. Capping off at ten tracks, the short but sweet album rides all the way through. A standout moment on the piece, however, is "Rule The World" featuring Luke Bar$. There's something about the somber pianos and live percussions that create a real feeling of nostalgia and warmth. Produced by Beat Butcha & Beatnick Dee, "Rule The World" needs to be in your playlist.

Christmas and Luke Bar$ use the energy of the beat to dive into their own emotions, painting pictures of family and experiences that shaped both men. Although the concept of ruling the world has been repeated throughout hip-hop history, this take on the idea doesn't come off as trite. Instead, it's a mellow addition to the catalog of peaceful world domination.

Quotable Lyrics

Drowning in my on swimming pool

and, nigga they don't love you, they just love what you do

and nigga they don't love you if they can't use you

that's just something that a nigga getting used to





