mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Michael Christmas & Luke Bar$ "Rule The World"

Karlton Jahmal
December 20, 2020 11:41
87 Views
00
1
HidingHiding
Hiding

Rule The World
Michael Christmas Feat. Luke Bar$

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Peaceful world domination.


Michael Christmas's Hiding project is a refreshing surprise. Capping off at ten tracks, the short but sweet album rides all the way through. A standout moment on the piece, however, is "Rule The World" featuring Luke Bar$. There's something about the somber pianos and live percussions that create a real feeling of nostalgia and warmth. Produced by Beat Butcha & Beatnick Dee, "Rule The World" needs to be in your playlist. 

Christmas and Luke Bar$ use the energy of the beat to dive into their own emotions, painting pictures of family and experiences that shaped both men. Although the concept of ruling the world has been repeated throughout hip-hop history, this take on the idea doesn't come off as trite. Instead, it's a mellow addition to the catalog of peaceful world domination. 

Quotable Lyrics
Drowning in my on swimming pool
and, nigga they don't love you, they just love what you do
and nigga they don't love you if they can't use you
that's just something that a nigga getting used to


Michael Christmas Luke Bar$ rule the world new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Michael Christmas & Luke Bar$ "Rule The World"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject