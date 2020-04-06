As the number of people who have passed away due to COVID-19 complications continues to rise, there are still those who don't believe that coronavirus is a serious issue. Wherever you may fall on the spectrum, Saturday Night Live star Michael Che is here to bring somber news and sobering thoughts related to the pandemic. He shared on his Instagram on Monday (April 6) that his grandmother passed away from coronavirus and took a moment to voice his frustrations.



Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

He opened up his message by writing that he coping with the death of his grandmother and is happy that she's no longer in pain. He's angry that she had to endure the end of her life alone and admitted that he has "complex feelings" about the situation, but overall, he's doing well. Then, he added, "I dont know if ill lose someone else to this virus. i don't even know if ill be lost to this virus. who f*cking knows?"

Michael also said he doesn't believe that the public is getting the truth about COVID-19 from officials. "I actually believe this is 5G poising. and not because ive done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is. i just refuse to believe i lost my sweet, beautiful grandma, because some n*gga ate a bat one time. im sorry," he wrote.

In his grief, Michael stated that he needs a "better story" about how a worldwide pandemic began. He advised people to watch their diets, take their vitamins, and take care of themselves during this strange time in history. Swipe through below to read through his message in its entirety. We send our condolences to Michael Che and his loved ones.