The music world stopped this week when Kanye West finally released his long-awaited album, Jesus is King. SNL cast member Michael Che decided to have some fun at Kanye's expense last night during his part of the "Weekend Update."

"Kanye West released his new gospel album Jesus is King yesterday and Kanye will be altering his old hits with more G-rated lyrics. So, yay." Che says in a clearly unenthusiastic tone. He doesn't stop there either. He continues, "At first, I thought Kanye was losing his mind, but now, I feel like he's fine, he's just turning into an old white lady. He used to be one of the coolest black dudes on Earth. Now, he's showing up to events in sweatpants and orthopedic sneakers, listening to Kenny G and trying to get black people to like Trump. How long before this guy changes his name to Kathy?" Che then jokes about Kaitlyn Jenner's transition and recieves a trepid response from the audience. "Now, you might think that I'm crazy, but about five-years-ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas," Che says before trailing off.

Kanye's friend, Chance the Rapper, hosted the night, but did not appear during the "Weekend Update." For a full breakdown of his performance click here.