Kanye West's issues with Pete Davidson are apparent, and he's continued to take aim at the SNL store over the past few months since Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian. Ye's Instagram spree this weekend included multiple shots at Davidson, who he now refers to as Skete.



At one point, Kanye made it clear that his Instagram account wasn't hacked before reaching out to Michael Che with an offer to double his salary. In exchange, Ye wanted Che to end his tenure with SNL and his working relationship with Pete Davidson. "@chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE," Kanye wrote.

Out of everyone mentioned this weekend, Che was the only one who issued a public response. In a series of posts, Che took a jab at Ye's recent shots at Kid Cudi and demanded even more from the billionaire celebrity. "Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends," he wrote on a pad of paper. "For anything less than triple salary. That's right, $90K a year!"

In addition to full medical and dental coverage, Che also demanded four weeks vacation, a corner office space, "plus a pair of Red Octobers" in size 12. "And you gotta make some beats for my band 'The Slap Butts,'" he continued. "And you gotta tell me what you're gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins."

Che added that he'll "Rambo the whole building" if Kanye can meet his demands. No word from Ye yet.

Check out Che's post below.