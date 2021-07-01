Michael Carter-Williams is seemingly putting in some work in the gym during the offseason. The Orlando Magic point guard has been training hard to prepare for next season and it looks like he's already put on some weight, bulking up and looking jacked in his latest pictures.

"Bully ball," wrote the NBA star on Instagram, looking swole and attracting the attention of some of his teammates in the comments. "Roids on 100," joked Cole Anthony. "Need your workout plan bro," said Evan Fournier. "This n***a boutta get us all drug tested," laughed Mo Bamba.

Twenty-four hours after the picture was posted, it appears as though Mo Bamba may have been correct. Michael Carter-Williams responded to his comment, confirming that he was ordered to take a drug test shortly after uploading the snapshot.

"No lie bro. I just got a call sayin they comin to the crib tomorrow. I swear on everything," said MCW.

Confirming that the league actually did send somebody to his home, Carter-Williams took a video of an older man walking through his front door, saying, "It was just the pic. I really didn’t gain 50 pounds relaxxxxxx! The league sent the feds after me quick."

It isn't clear if the drug test was related to the picture, but the coincidental timing is pretty hilarious. Similarly, when Alex Caruso posted a picture of himself working out two years ago, he was also forced to take a test for performance-enhancing drugs. Read more about that here.







Instagram

[via]