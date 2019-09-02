When it was first announced that a Coming To America sequel was on the way, fans rejoiced at the idea of seeing an update on Prince Akeem's life since landing the woman of his dreams who he took home to his kingdom from Brooklyn to rule his empire. At one point, the leading star that is Eddie Murphy shouted out Michael Blackson for a role in the film and one thing led to another since Michael has already begun filming.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

TMZ caught up with the Next Friday actor while he was running errands in Los Angeles and he shared an update on how he's already shot scenes with Wesley Snipes and will be headed back to Atlanta to shoot scenes with none than his idol, Eddie, in two weeks. "Once I'm done [filming] with Eddie, I feel like my life is complete," Michael said. The comedian went on to call Wesley an "incredible actor" and even shouted out Teyana Taylor, who we now know will have a role in the movie.



Kris Connor/Getty Images

"Just him mentioning my name alone put chills in my body,” Michael previously stated about his Eddie Murphy shout out. “That movie is probably the greatest movie of all time … The sequel is definitely happening, but for me to just be mentioned as a potential actor in this movie is a dream come true.”