Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Blackson. Comedian Michael Blackson stopped by The Breakfast Club on Thursday morning and at the end of the interview, he called his girlfriend Rada over to him before getting down on both knees and proposing to her. The beautiful moment was picked up by all of the cameras.

Speaking about his love for Rada during the interview, Michael Blackson called his girlfriend over at around the 33-minute mark. Charlamagne Tha God joked that they were discussing marriage, which prompted the comedian to pull out an engagement ring from his bag and get down on his knees.

"Bye, side bitches!" proudly exclaimed Rada after getting her ring. When Angela Yee asked Michael to confirm that he would also be saying goodbye to his sneaky links, the actor said that "90%" of them would be getting the boot. Rada was seemingly okay with that.

The unplanned moment sparked excited reactions from everyone in the room, especially since this is the first time that somebody has ever proposed on The Breakfast Club. There have been plenty of noteworthy moments on the show, but never a proposal. There's a first for everything!

"I've never had a woman that's this loyal to me," said Michael before revealing that Rada was there to comfort him while he was recovering from COVID-19.

Once again, congratulations to the happy couple!