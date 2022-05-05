Comedian Michael Blackson revealed he was hanging out backstage with A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Hollywood Bowl moments before Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage during the live Netflix Comedy Festival, Netflix is a Joke.

Blackson shared a photo of himself with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky flanking him on either side, poking fun at just how pregnant Rihanna is in his caption: "I thought I was going to have to deliver a baby last night backstage at the Hollywood bowl, all this happened 30 mins before some rapper with 3,000 mixtapes and no album attacked my neega Dave. The clout chaser ended up with a new eye and two left arms. Yesterday security is not today’s security lol."

He also took to Twitter to share a slightly different (and slightly blurry) photo of him with the power couple with the caption, "I almost had to deliver their baby last night right before Dave Chappelle got attacked." Immediately following the incident, Blackson tweeted, "Some nut ass BeechAssNeega rushed Dave Chapelle on stage tonight smh. I’m about to start a Death Row Comedy."

Blackson kept the jokes coming later, posting a meme of the attacker with the caption, "Anyone else wants to rush the stage while we telling jokes?"

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, rushed at Chappelle with an ejectable knife disguised as a gun. Lee was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon while also being treated for severe injuries as Dave's security cornered Lee into a beatdown.

