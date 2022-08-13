Michael Blackson has been a comedian for decades. He's recognized for his accent and nationality, but the 49-year-old is also respected for his longevity and comedic abilities. He's one of the many comics who is unfiltered and doesn't care who he makes fun of. His recent victim was Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who has been in Russian jail for months, but, social media users didn't find his joke to be funny.

Yesterday (August 12), the Next Friday actor took to Twitter and wrote, "When [Brittney] Griner get out I want to be the first one to give her some deek." Many people found this comment to be insensitive given that she's just been sentenced to nine years in prison. Also, Griner is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and has been with the same woman for years.

In response to his post, one person called him a "[f*cking] pig." Another wrote that he needed to be canceled.

Nonetheless, Blackson was completely unbothered by their remarks. He hopped on the platform, yet again, to clear the air. He uploaded a screenshot of a DM exchange between him and the Phoenix Mercury player in 2017. In it, he asked her to send him a picture they'd taken together. Once she did, he texted back and said he was going to upload it and warned of his caption.

"If [you] hate my caption let me know and I'll delete or change it, but you know how I roll," he said, to which she replied, "It's all good! Lol." Along with the picture, Blackson doubled down on the fact that Griner has a "great sense of humor."

Following this, he took aim at all those who were against his post. "I don't care how soft ya want comedians to be I'm not changing for no one, I make fun of any and everyone," he tweeted.