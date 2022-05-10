Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.

"He didn't try to holla at one of my chicks, if he tried to holla at one of my sidechicks it wouldn't matter. He tried to holla at my fiancé," said Blackson. Sharpe questioned if Simmons was aware that Rada was engaged to Blackson.

"Knew. One hundred percent knew," the comedian answered. "The thing about it, when it first happened, when she told me—'cause I remember one time, you know, me and Ben... She asked him about it like, 'Isn't Mike your friend?' He denied it. Denied our friendship." Blackson claimed that he has plenty of images and proof that he and Simmons were close, and he even described the basketball star as being like a "little brother."

"From the day he got drafted to us hanging out, parties, this, going to games together, I would fly out—he was like, my homie, he was my little brother, my little light-skinned brother," Blackson added. He went on to explain that Blackson introduce Simmons to Rada and it didn't take long for the NBA player to jump in her DMs. Blackson also claimed that he hooked Simmons up with "female friends" in the past, but Simmons was aware that Rada was his lady.

"I don't have to roast him anymore, the whole world is roasting him." Check out the clip of Michael Blackson on Club Shay Shay below.