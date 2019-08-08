NBA icon Michael Beasley has been suspended five games for violating the NBA's drug policy, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Worth noting, Beasley isn't currently on an NBA roster. In fact, the last contract he signed was with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Beasley, 30, played 26 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 season before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, who waived him just two days later. He reached a deal with the Southern Tigers in February and has yet to sign a new NBA contract. If and when he does, he'll have to sit out for five games before suiting up.

The former #2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft previously spent two seasons in the CBA between 2014 and 2016. He returned to the NBA in March 2016 and has bounced around the league since then, including stints with the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

Naturally, NBA Twitter had to plenty of jokes after news of Beasley's suspension was first reported. Check out some of the instant reactions in the tweets embedded below.