Michael Beasley had himself a very solid 11-year career in the NBA, however, towards the end, he found himself dealing with various personal struggles. In 2020, Beasley was let go from the Brooklyn Nets, and since that time, he has been living a very isolated life where he tries his best not to interact with a lot of people.

This is something Beasley revealed on "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the podcast, Beasley even broke down in tears as he revealed that everyone close to him ultimately betrayed him and stole from him, including his own mother. It was a heartbreaking admission that showcased just how hard it can be to be famous.

"I don't know no one that ain't stole from me," Beasley said. "Everybody except for my kids stole from me. Every step of the way, I asked for help." Eventually, Crowder tried to help Beasley, noting that he would be more than happy to hang out with him and his kids. The rest of the podcast agreed that isolating oneself is not the answer, and that Beasley needs to open himself up, as there are good people left in this world.

Hopefully, the former NBA star is able to find peace and some much better friends. Sometimes all it takes is one person to turn things around for you.