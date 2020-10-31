It was only a matter of time before somebody made a movie about COVID-19. Granted, many assumed Hollywood would only make such a movie its next conquest after the pandemic was over, but it looks as though Armageddon producer, Michael Bay, and Invisible Narratives, have already stepped to the plate, with their upcoming film, Songbird, having been cast, directed, and filmed, all under quarantine. Not a small feat, considering how many movies have been delayed due to the pandemic.

The movie is set in the near future, in which the world is on its 213th week of lockdown, and COVID-19 has mutated into COVID-23, now attacking brain tissue. In the film’s grim reality, world citizens are forbidden from leaving their homes, infected Americans are forced into “quarantine camps,” and the penalty for attempting to escape from the COVID cops? Getting shot on sight.

The film stars Riverdale’s KJ Apa as the main character, Nico— one of the few people in the world immune to the virus— as he attempts to rescue his love interest, Sarah, who is at risk of being taken away by body snatchers because her neighbor (who seems to pose some relation to her) has come down with the virus. Like the rest of the world, Sarah is confined to her apartment and has been separated from Nico by a wall (her front door) for the entirety of quarantine, with phone and FaceTime calls being their only way of interacting.

The film’s creators have not yet nailed down a release date, but the star-studded dystopian motion picture will feature Demi Moore, Sofia Carson, Alexandra Daddario, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Jenna Ortega, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Watch the trailer, released on Thursday, below, and let us know what you think in the comments— is it too soon, or are you looking forward to tuning in?

