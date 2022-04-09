Michael Bay voiced his support for Will Smith after the legendary actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, last month. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bay said that he'd "absolutely, 100 percent" work with Smith again.

As for his reaction to the slap, Bay says that he didn't believe what he had seen at first.

“At first, immediately I’m like, Did this just happen?” Bay told the outlet. “Then I saw the yell from Will. That’s a real Will yell. Will is an amazing fighter. He’s studied boxing.”



Roberto Filho / Getty Images

Bay also criticized Hollywood and the media's reaction to the slap, explaining that he feels the incident is getting more attention than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“There are babies getting blown up by the hundreds right now and people are so concerned about this," he remarked. "I don’t know. To me, it’s just like, enough of it. All right, so a dramatic thing happened, but I just think we’ve got to get our priorities straight.

Bay, who collaborated with Smith on the Bad Boys franchise, says he would certainly work with him again.

“Absolutely, 100 percent,” he said. “He’s a very even-keeled guy. Very even-keeled.”

Bay's newest film, Ambulance, hit theaters on Friday.

