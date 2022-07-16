As one of Hollywood's most in-demand leading men, Michael B. Jordan has been showered with honors and adoration from millions. As happens to many celebrities of the Black Panther star's caliber, he was recently honored with a wax figure – the only problem is that fans on Twitter are clowning it.

The location and creators of the wax figure are unclear, although many have drawn comparisons to Madame Tussaud's, which is the most well-known name in the wax figure business. Maybe it's for the best, as many have pointed out that the figure barely looks like Jordan.





Some features that people are particularly laughing at are the figure's oversized head, the skin tone, and the hairline. Many have pointed out how he looks more Latino than he should and have had their fair share of fun making meme comparisons to other pop culture figures.

One famous actor who got roped into the wax wackiness is Rome Flynn, stay of the daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. Many compared the wax figure to him, and he responded hilariously.



Rome Flynn - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The wax-honored 35-year-old, who got his start on shows like The Wire and Friday Night Lights, recently broke up with Lori Harvey a year and a half into their relationship. While they had a period of brief beef, given some shady Instagram posts and both of them deleting each other's pictures on the platform, Lori has since stated that she's in a good space.

You can check out some more hilarious reactions to Michael B. Jordan's "cursed" wax figure below.

[via]