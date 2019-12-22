Michael B. Jordan is always working on something so this year while he was filing in Berlin for three months, he unfortunately missed his first Thanksgiving in years. However, his mother made it her priority to bring a piece of home to him and explained her sneaky moves on his recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



"My mom's mac and cheese is legendary. She only makes it a couple times a year," Michael explained to Jimmy, explaining how he was lucky yo get a chance enjoy it this year. "Somehow she found a way to sneak it, like through customs. And she got it to Berlin. I was [there] filming for the past three months, and I missed my first Thanksgiving in I don't know how long, so she somehow figured out a way to get mac n' cheese and her famous meat n' mac to me in Germany."

Elsewhere in the clip, Michale explained the pleasure he had when filming Just Mercy alongside Jamie Foxx. "We were dealing with such heavy material. He was excellent at playing music to kind of get us in and out of moments. I think we were dealing with such heavy stakes all the time, he would play songs to kind of set the mood for a scene," he said. "But then also play songs to kind of get us out of it as well. He was definitely a big cheerleader on set. Always telling jokes, he’s an amazing storyteller.”