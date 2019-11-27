Michael B. Jordan has a few projects on the way as well as some in post-production but that doesn't mean he's not working on even more possibilities in film. According to Variety, Michael sat down with Warner Bros. earlier this year to pitch his idea of a new "vision" for Superman.



“Jordan isn’t ready to commit to taking on the project since filming doesn’t seem likely to happen for several years and he has a full dance card of projects," the publication writes. "Insiders think that a new Superman film is unlikely to hit screens before 2023, given that there’s no script and no director attached.”

Henry Cavill, who's played Superman before, recently made it clear that he's not ready to give up his role as the superhero.

"I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on," he said. “I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Michael B. Jordan may have to see about that.