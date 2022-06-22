The breakup of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made unexpected headlines earlier this month, and though at first, some hoped it was just gossip, the fact that the model almost immediately scrubbed all evidence of the Black Panther star from her Instagram feed after the news broke made it abundantly clear that they're done for good.

In the days after, we received confirmation from Steve Harvey, Lori's step-dad, who addressed all the drama on his morning radio show on June 6th. "Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said at the time, seemingly suggesting that things between the two ended on good terms.

"As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do," the Family Feud host added, mentioning that he still considers Jordan to be "a cool guy."

While there are no hard feelings between Steve and Michael, we can't say the same for Lori's mother, Marjorie, and her daughter's ex. Not long after the split became public knowledge, she shared a shady – though telling – quote on her story.

"You sit in shit too long, it stops smelling. So come the f*ck outta there."

Family friend Lisa Raye spilled some tea on the situation, calling reports that the 25-year-old "wasn't ready" for the level of commitment that her beau was seeking "bullshit."

"She's been looking for something to keep on her arm, to be able to have a relationship with, that is meaningful and is successful because we know that the girl wants to keep somebody who is going to be newsworthy," McCoy revealed, perhaps hinting at Lori's past controversial relationship with Future.

"I think that the established relationship that Michael did have before this one…I heard about him and his ex were so serious, that he may have missed her," she added.





Ultimately, though, we won't have any conclusive answers until Jordan or Harvey decide to speak (if they ever do) – check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

