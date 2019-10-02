It looks as if Michael B. Jordan is expanding his portfolio once again. The award-winning child model-turned-actor-turned-producer is now stepping into the fashion industry as it's been revealed that Jordan has partnered with Coach Menswear to release his debut capsule collection he designed himself.

The actor shared the first look at his collection on social media and according to reports—and the designs themselves—Jordan was inspired by the famed Naruto anime series. "As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront," the Black Panther star said. "Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations."

The collaborative unisex fashion collection was officially made available on Tuesday and consists of top wear (jackets, shirts, hoodies) along with accessories. "I'm grateful to [Creative Director] Stuart [Vevers] and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I'm extremely proud of," Jordan shared. Check out a few images and clips of the Coach x MBJ collection below, as well as social media reactions.