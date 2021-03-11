It's clear that Lori Harvey has had some influence over Michael B. Jordan. It isn't often that the actor opens up about his personal life, but in recent months, Jordan has been sharing much about his budding romance with Harvey. The social media maven has long captured the attention of online followers and fans who have kept up with her every jet-setting move, but her relationship with Jordan has created a stir. He's been criticized in the past for allegedly not dating Black women and when he attempted to respond to the gossip, he was hit with more backlash.

In his recent Men's Health feature, Michael B. Jordan touches on various aspects of his career and living his life in the spotlight, including facing controversy on social media. “Trying to overexplain things, I think I might have made a wrong move here or there by being too sensitive to what other people think,” PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive told the publication.

“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it," Jordan added. "When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand. I’m never going to make everybody happy. People are always going to have their opinions about me. People can make up something completely false that has no f*cking substance or anything, and there’s going to be 100,000 people that are going to believe it and that’s going to be their opinion of me."

Jordan decided long ago not to try to fight every battle, which may be why we won't hear him commenting on gossip about the validity of his relationship with Lori Harvey. "I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose," he added. "People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work...they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

