After the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman in the summer of 2020, discussions of a follow-up to Marvel's Black Panther film ceased to allow adequate time for people to grieve the late actor. While the studio has already confirmed that they will not replace Boseman's King T'Challa in future sequels, many have been speculating about which route writer-director Ryan Coogler will take to continue honoring Boseman's legacy and role. Many also wondered which old castmates would be open to returning to future sequels, especially one villain in particular.



When asked about the potential of returning back to his role as Erik "Killmonger" Stevens in the first Black Panther film, the 33-year-old dished that the Marvel Cinematic Universe film was “very, very near and dear" to his heart, especially after Boseman's untimely passing to colon cancer.

“But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there,” Jordan raved about the film. “So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

Just before his death after his battle with T'Challa, Killmonger delivered the memorable lines, "bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from the ships because they knew death was better than bondage," but some fans believe he survived the ordeal, which leaves the possibility of his return still very realistic.



Filming for the next installment of the film is set to begin in Summer 2021 in Atlanta, with a July 8th, 2022 release date planned.

